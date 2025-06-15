Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark downgraded Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$21.83 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$24.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

