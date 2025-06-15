LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.69 and last traded at $60.96. 1,620,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,809,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,913,000 after buying an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,994,000 after buying an additional 534,456 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

