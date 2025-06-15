Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.14. 2,647,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,101,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The firm has a market cap of $621.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

In other Serve Robotics news, CFO Brian Read sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,217. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,164 shares of company stock valued at $480,378. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,534,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 544,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,629,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

