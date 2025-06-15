Emily Ho Sells 2,599 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $545,971.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,873.41. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, May 23rd, Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.