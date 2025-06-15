DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on DCGO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DocGo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $1.45 on Friday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DocGo
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocGo
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.