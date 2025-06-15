DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter worth $76,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $1.45 on Friday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

