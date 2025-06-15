Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 3,115 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNW. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

