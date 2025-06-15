Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,935,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 62,924 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 4.9%

Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

