Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) PT at $12.21

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tronox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TROX

Tronox Stock Down 7.8 %

TROX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Tronox has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 763.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1,186.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.