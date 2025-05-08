Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $5.35

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Definitive Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The business had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.