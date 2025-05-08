JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $61.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of O opened at $56.75 on Monday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.