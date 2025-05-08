Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

SHC stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.88. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sotera Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

