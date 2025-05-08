Contrasting AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -11.70% -5.27% -3.31% Viavi Solutions -3.87% 2.90% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AXT and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viavi Solutions 1 2 5 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 272.55%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

49.5% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXT and Viavi Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $96.03 million 0.61 -$11.62 million ($0.43) -2.97 Viavi Solutions $1.05 billion 1.92 -$25.80 million $0.02 450.50

AXT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viavi Solutions. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats AXT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LEDs, screen displays using micro-LEDs, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

