UBS Group Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $27.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $25.30 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.