Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $68.16 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. The trade was a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

