trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $5.50

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on trivago from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Get trivago alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRVG

trivago Stock Down 3.3 %

TRVG opened at $4.59 on Monday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $320.66 million, a PE ratio of -458.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in trivago by 150.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.