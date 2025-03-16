IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,497 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 2.9% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at about $12,392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 674,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.