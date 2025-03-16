CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Up 106.3% in February

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the February 13th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CISO Global Trading Up 3.7 %

CISO stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CISO Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of CISO Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

