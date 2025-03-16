SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,325,000 after buying an additional 21,349,857 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 777,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 283,463 shares during the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,511,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

