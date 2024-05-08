QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after buying an additional 259,403 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.63. 4,193,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

