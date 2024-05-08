Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 11.9 %

PCRX stock traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,730. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

