Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.07. 17,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.