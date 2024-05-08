Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) PT Lowered to $6.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 4,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,598. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.01. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

