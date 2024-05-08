Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 564,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 393,837 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 364,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 35,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,929. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

