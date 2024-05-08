Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10 to $0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million to $455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.95 to $1.35 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

NUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 501,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

