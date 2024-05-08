Analyzing American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Bank and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peoples Financial Services has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than American Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services $96.91 million 2.77 $27.38 million $3.26 11.67

This table compares American Bank and Peoples Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American Bank has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services 13.81% 7.56% 0.67%

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities, brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

