ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. ARM also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down 1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 106.07. 13,108,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of 90.46. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

