LSV Asset Management Has $12.89 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 536,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.41% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,129,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

