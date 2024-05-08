U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,544,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after buying an additional 328,922 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $4,323,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,767,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

