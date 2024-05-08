Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Evolus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Evolus

Evolus Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 771,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,265. The company has a market cap of $826.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Evolus has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,038 shares of company stock valued at $674,232. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.