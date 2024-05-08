International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $108.00 at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

IFF stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. 2,162,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

