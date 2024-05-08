NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Down 8.1%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 3,592,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,294,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 377.69 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 96.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 1,078,443 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 392,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

