Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $174.95. 407,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.