Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Allegiant Travel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 207,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $981.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

