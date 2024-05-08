Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.