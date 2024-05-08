Cryoport’s (CYRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYRX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

CYRX stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 28.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 298,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

