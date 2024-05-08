1,449 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

