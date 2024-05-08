BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE DT traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. 384,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,241. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $2,615,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 8.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

