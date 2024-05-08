Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. Celsius has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

