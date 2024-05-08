AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.

AECOM Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

