National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 30,433 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $271.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.