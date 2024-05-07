Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 335,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 150,936 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday.

Thryv Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

