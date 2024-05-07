Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.43

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
