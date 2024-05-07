Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,179,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,930,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

