N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 304.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,566 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 8.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $72,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,946. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

