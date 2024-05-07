Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 39,151 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after buying an additional 880,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 9,231,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,497,086. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

