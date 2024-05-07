Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $958.64. 351,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,218. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $943.14 and a 200 day moving average of $898.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,095 shares of company stock worth $8,729,766. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

