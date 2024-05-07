Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 28,699 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,168. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

