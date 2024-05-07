Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Dover were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.73. The company had a trading volume of 640,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $182.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

