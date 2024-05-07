Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 8,094 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 8.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,479,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,659,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFUV traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

