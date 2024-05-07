Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,430 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after buying an additional 78,535 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.58. 8,398,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,665,117. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.